LONDON-The Greatest Showman soundtrack has now spent more weeks at number one in the UK than any other album this century - beating a record set by Adele.

The film soundtrack remained at number one for the last chart of 2018 - its 24th non-consecutive week at the top. Adele’s 21 album racked up 23 weeks between February 2011 and April 2012.

In the singles chart, Ava Max has landed her first UK number one with Sweet But Psycho, while the Christmas number one by LadBaby has fallen to 21.

Ava Max’s song has been a huge success across Europe, reaching the top in 10 countries, including Ireland, Germany and Sweden.

More than half of this week’s top 40 is made up of Christmas songs, thanks to people streaming and downloading them over the festive period.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is at number two, with Wham’s Last Christmas rounding out the top three. Classics by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, Band Aid and Shakin’ Stevens also returned to the top 10.

The Greatest Showman album notched up 61,000 combined sales over the past seven days, with former chart-topper George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s climbing back to number two.

Roy Orbison earned a posthumous number three for Unchained Melodies, his collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.