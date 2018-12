Share:

OKARA-Five suspects including a woman killed a shrine caretaker allegedly over unlawful possession of the shrine.

According to Haveli police, Murtaza Shah and widow Zia Fatima along with three accomplices came to Darbar Syed Bahadur Shah in Amlaykay Sohag village. They inflicted axe blows on shrine caretaker Syed Zawar Hussain. He died on the spot. The police registered a case on the report of deceased’s wife Azra Kirmani.