KASUR/SIALKOT-A Kasur-based leather trader, his son and driver, who were killed over a monetary issue and their bodies were found in a car at Daska tehsil, Sialkot were laid to rest in Kasur on Saturday.

According to a police source, a Kasur-based leather trader M Niaz, his son Ahmed Niaz and their car driver M Fiaz were found murdered in their car left there by unknown accused killers near village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil the other night.

Victim's younger brother M Ilyas told the police that his elder brother M Niaz, his son Ahmed Niaz and their car driver M Fiaz had gone to Sialkot on their black coloured rented car (LE-4727) for business deals. Soon, they went missing as their mobile phones were found powered off.

Later, their car was traced out through tracking system, which was found standing on main Sialkot-Eimanabad Road near village Dharam Kot-Satrah Daska tehsil. M Niaz, Ahmed Niaz and driver M Fiaz were found murdered in the car. Police said that the deceased were brutally tortured before being murdered.

The unknown accused put the driver's body in the trunk of the car besides putting the dead bodies of slain trader and his son on the back seat of the car. Satrah police shifted the dead bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

On the report of the victim's brother M Ilyas, Satrah police registered a triple-murder case (457/2018) under sections 34 and 302 PPC against some unknown accused with no clue or arrest. The homicide unit of Daska police said that the main reason behind this triple-murder incident could be a business or a monetary dispute. However, further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the business community in Sialkot and Kasur expressed grave concerns over this nasty incident of brutal murders of the Kasur-based trader, his son and their driver in the jurisdiction of Sialkot district. They demanded early arrest of the accused from the police.