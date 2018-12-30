Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentarians from Southern Punjab have been facing pressure from the constituents for a separate province as was promised during the campaign of 2018 elections.

The residents from the areas are raising questions about the steps taken for Southern Punjab province so far from their representatives in the parliament.

The lawmakers from Southern Punjab in their public gatherings have been facing severe criticism from the peoples soon after completion of 100 days of the PTI’s government.

The peoples from these areas are asking the reasons behind the delay to carve out southern Punjab province, background discussions from parliamentarians of southern Punjab revealed.

The carving of a new southern province out of existing Punjab had remained a hot topic only one day in the National Assembly.

The discussion in the National Assembly remained inconclusive, as no practical steps proposed in the heated parley including the formation of a parliamentary committee were taken.

These legislators were unanimous to create ‘Southern Punjab’ but there was a difference of opinion on giving the status of province to the erstwhile Bahawalpur state.

As PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif demanded restoration of former Bahawalpur state with the creation of Southern Punjab province.

Talking to The Nation, the parliamentarians from Southern Punjab said that they were facing trouble to satisfy people from their areas about question of a separate province.

“The people from the constituencies are much concerned about the creation of Southern Punjab province,” said MNA Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel from Southern Punjab.

The voters have now started reminding about the claims made during the election campaign. “It is a bitter reality that the province can only be formed after the constitutional amendment,” said Masti Khel said, mentioning that they were serious for making efforts for the creation of a new province as it could not be avoided.

“We (MNAs) are political people and have to contest elections, so this demand cannot be ignored,” said MNA from PTI, hinting that the creation of a new province would be much important for next general elections.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan said that they were seriously raising the matter with the leadership as this important matter cannot be avoided. “This is a genuine demand as it should be fulfilled,” he said.

Another MNA from the same area claimed that steps were being taken for a separate province in Punjab. He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar recently informed executive committees had been formed at federal and provincial levels for the creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds.

In the first phase, he said, an independent secretariat for the province would start functioning by the mid of next year.

He said that this matter would once again be raised in the parliament including National Assembly by the MNAs from Southern Punjab province. He said efforts would also be made to resolve the impasse over restoration of Bhawalpur province.

Political experts said the PML-N has muddled the issue by demanding the restoration of Bhawalpur province. The PTI’s government wants to amicably resolve the issue related to restoration of Bhawalpur province, as without the support of PML-N it would be hard to create new province.

Legal and constitutional experts said that PTI’s government has to get support of main opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P) for carving out a new province.