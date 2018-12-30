Share:

It is true to mention that chickens are the usual food of Pakistan and everyone loves to eat chicken meat. But in our country, chickens are being injected when they are small to increase their size Not only does their size grow, but they carry diseases with them like Mareks, Infectious bronchitis, Salmonella disease and many more. Many chickens are being injected to give more and more eggs. People can get these diseases by eating chicken meat. They are injected with salt, water and other additives to help chickens become juicier.

In conclusion, I hope that the government will stop this issue and provide us good and healthy chicken.

REHMAT SHAFIQUE,

Turbat, December 15.