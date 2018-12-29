Share:

GUJRANWALA-Two persons including a woman were killed separately, police said.

A woman was crushed to death by a train near Sheranwala Bagh gate. Police said that a woman was crossing the railway line when a train from Lahore to Rawalpindi ran over her. Resultantly, she died on the spot. Identity of the deceased woman was yet to be known. In another accident, a man died while another was injured in collision between a motorcycle and an oil tanker near Shalimar Town. Muqaddas along with her nephew Abdullah was going on a motorcycle. Near Shalimar Town, an oil tanker hit their motorcycle. Resultantly, Muqaddas died on the spot while Abdullah received injuries.