Share:

KASUR/SHEIKHUPURA-Two persons including a rescue official died while four others sustained injuries in three separate accidents triggered by dense fog the other day.

According to police, Rizwan Ahmed died and Naseer Ahmed was seriously injured in collision between a bike and a truck in suburban area Naiki. Police were investigating.

In another incident, a passenger namely M Azam was injured in collision between a Suzuki van and a tractor near Depalpur Road, Kot Saleem. Ellahabad police were doing investigation.

MAN ROBBED OF MOTORBIKE

Robbers snatched a motorbike from a person in the suburbs of Kasur near Jumbar. According to Phoolnagar Saddr police, Danish Ali was on his way on a motorbike. He just reached near Jumbar when two robbers snatched his motorbike at gunpoint and fled. The police were investigating.

In Sheikhupura, a Rescue 1122 official died and six other persons sustained injuries in a fog triggered pileup involving three vehicles here near Javed Nagar on Lahore Road on Saturday.

The victim identified as Kashif, in official car, was on the way along with two other rescue personnel posted at Ferozewala. Reaching near Javed Nagar, three vehicles including that of the Rescue 1122 collided with each other due to dense fog. As a result Kashif died on the spot due to head injuries while six others suffered injuries and shifted to DHQ Hospital. The Factory Area Police have launched investigation into the incident.