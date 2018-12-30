Share:

The world wins, when international cooperation works, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his 2019 New Year Message.

'Last New Year, I issued a red alert, and the dangers I mentioned still persist. These are anxious times for many, and our world is undergoing a stress test,' said Guterres in a massage .

Guterres counted some of the international problems, saying, 'climate change is running faster than we are', 'Geo-political divisions are deepening, making conflicts more difficult to resolve, 'record numbers of people are moving in search of safety and protection,' 'inequality is growing,' 'intolerance is on the rise,' and 'trust is on the decline.'

He continued to say that there are also reasons for hope: 'The talks on Yemen have created a chance for peace, 'the agreement signed in Riyadh in September between Ethiopia and Eritrea has eased long-running tensions and brought improved prospects to an entire region', 'the agreement between the parties to the conflict in South Sudan has revitalized chances for peace,' and 'the United Nations was able to bring countries together in Katowice to approve the Work Program for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.'

Urging the world to seize the last best chance and stop uncontrolled and spiraling climate change, he said that in recent weeks, the UN oversaw landmark global agreements on migration and refugees, which will help to save lives and overcome damaging myths.