LAHORE - Rejecting proposed Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2018, Young Doctors Association has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan take suo moto notice to thwart the government move of privatising the tertiary care hospitals under the guise of autonomy.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Saturday, YDA Spokesperson Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry said that the Apex Court has already expressed reservations over the similar move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the YDA would devise strategy for opposing the implementation of the proposed law in general council meeting scheduled to be held next week.

“There is no justification of introducing this law in Punjab after its failure in the KP. Several wards in KP hospitals have been closed and doctors are not getting salaries. This move will deprive the poor from the facility of free treatment. Hospitals will be supposed to generate funds from own resources after giving one line budget. Private patients will be given priority over the deserving people. There is no logic of nomination of irrelevant persons in the Board of Governors”, said Dr Salman, adding, the YDA would oppose draconian law on all forums.