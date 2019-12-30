Share:

A total of 14 Afghan security force members were killed after Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's northern province of Jawzjan on Monday, a provincial government spokesman said.

"The clashes erupted roughly at 3:30 a.m. local time in Haidar Abad locality of Faiz Abad district. Four security personnel were also wounded during the fighting," Spokesman Abdul Maruf Azar told Xinhua.

"Reinforcement was dispatched to the area after the clashes and a search operation was underway in the eastern part of the province," the spokesman said.

Fighting rages across Afghanistan as Taliban militants have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions ahead of the winter in the mountainous country.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

At least 17 pro-government local militiamen were killed and four others wounded when they fought back Taliban militants in northern Takhar province on Saturday night.