Share:

KARACHI - As many as 708 candidates appeared in the entry test for bachelors program in the Departments of Computer Science and Applied Physics of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The in charge Directorate Admissions Committee KU Dr Saima Akhtar informed that the University of Karachi has received 854 forms for the Entry Test Based Bachelors Program Admissions 2020 of which 708 candidates appeared. She mentioned that 18 examination rooms of faculty of arts and social sciences were arranged for these candidates.

She said that the test was started at 10:30am and concluded at 12:10pm while the initial list of the successful candidates was uploaded in the evening.

The final list of the successful candidates would be available on the Karachi University website www.uok.edu.pk on January 05, 2020.

She mentioned that the KU has conducted the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service, which has been established with the approval of the varsity’s Academic Council.

This testing service has designed to facilitate public and private sectors and would conduct written test for admission and employment purposes.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director Evening Program Professor Dr Nabeel Zuberi in charge Directorate Admissions Committee Dr Saima Akhtar, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Hassan Auj, and others inspected the examination rooms and waiting areas set up for parents and guardians around the social sciences classrooms.