MIRPURKHAS - Special Adviser to CM on Human Rights Veerji Kolhi has said that people should also play their role to preserve the Sindhi culture, civilization and religious brotherhood.

Cultural programmes should be held regularly to promote the brotherhood and religious harmony in the province. He was speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of two days Mirpurkhas Cultural Mela held at Arts Council Mirpurkhas here on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of social workers including Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Kashif Bajeer, Sheraz Chandio, Amir Lateef Siddique, Arbab Naik Muhammad etc, government officers, rural areas women, civil society. He further said that documentary movies would be prepared to save the Sindhi culture, religious brotherhood, religious customs, services of writers, poets etc. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon announced that each year district administration would hold cultural programmes and lecture programme will also be held in which invitation will be issued to writers, poets, journalists, social workers, civil society etc.

Later the special adviser and deputy commissioner distributed the shields and certificates among the best performers including women.