LAHORE - Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Reza announced on Sunday that his organisation would mark New Year Night as Shab-i-Dua. In a statement here he called upon the government to ban immoral programmes on New Year night. He said the nation should offer ‘nawafil’ on the said night. He said his organization would launch a campaign during the New Year to demand enforcement of Nizam-i-Mustafa.