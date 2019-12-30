Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B has marvelled at her own career achievements on Instagram.

The 27-year-old rapper - who has recently emerged as one of the world’s best-selling stars - has taken to the photo-sharing website to underline her own achievements, posting an image that compares her record sales to those of other well-known hip-hop stars.

Cardi - whose daughter Kulture was born in July 2018 - captioned the image: ‘’Almost 3 years in the game !Sooo proud of myself .Im anxious and excited for 2020.Thank you everyone who supports my music .Momma Bardi loves you ....now back to bed I go. ‘’

Cardi released her debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, in 2018 - but she previously admitted that her follow-up release will offer something quite different.

Discussing her approach to the record, Cardi explained: ‘’I was going with what I want people to hear, and what I like, so that’s what I’m doing now.

‘’I’m just having fun in the studio, because if you think, ‘My first album was like this, I gotta have the same recipe,’ it’s just not gonna work.’’

Cardi also hailed her chart-topping single ‘Bodak Yellow’, describing it as ‘’the littest song of ever’’.

She continued: ‘’Every party, every new year, every Cinco de Mayo, every Thanksgiving, it’s just that type of song that you want to play to turn the party up. It’s just that song.