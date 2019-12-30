Share:

LONDON - Chelsea produced a stunning late comeback to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, consigning Mikel Arteta to defeat on his home debut as coach of the north London side. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s howler handed Jorginho an equaliser on a plate after 83 minutes. Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham settled a bad-tempered London derby when he turned in the box and drilled through the hapless Leno’s legs. Earlier, goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a 2-0 win at Burnley. For all the question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side, United head into the New Year battling for a top-four place thanks in part to rivals’ inconsistency but also due to the emergence of Martial and Rashford as real attacking threats. The win also ended a run of 14 matches without a clean sheet for United and was their first away since February, although Burnley’s shot-shy attack certainly made that task easier. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane struck a late penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at bottom side Norwich City, who were controversially denied a goal by a VAR review, in an entertaining clash.