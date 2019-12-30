Share:

An app has been launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Paktunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The name of the app is “Mera Bacha Alert”, a mobile application with the aim to help people and departments concerned in recovery of missing children in the province. The CM appreciated the performance of Management and Reforms Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for developing such an important application. The idea of making such an application came because of various cases of child abuse occurred in the province.

The application would generate alerts and SMS which would be sent to District Police Officer (DPO), RPO, IGP and chief secretary. All of the details including registration of FIR, start of investigation, dispatching of team, evidence collection and completion of investigation would appear on the dashboard of district police officer. The app would also surely help in developing a directory of all the cases of missing children at provincial level and can be monitored by the CM and chief secretary as well. I hope child abuse cases and other such crimes would get finish because of this app and I wish other provinces to launch such an application in their provinces to finish crimes in their provinces.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Balochistan.