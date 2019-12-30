Share:

ISLAMABAD - COMSATS Telehealth (CTH) on Sunday organised an online medical camp and served around 200 patients at the less-privileged area of Ahmedpur Lama, a town near Rahim Yar Khan District of Pakistan. The medical camp was a part of silver Jubilee celebrations of COMSATS. Operating since 2001, COMSATS Tele-health is being housed at COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) Technology Park, Islamabad. With COMSATS Silver Jubilee this year, the organization’s flagship projects in Pakistan have well expanded to benefit a large number of populations in areas of IT education, internet services and health.