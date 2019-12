Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar’s wife Begum Perveen gave dowries to 150 girls at a ceremony here on Sunday. The dowries had been arranged by Jinnah Khidmat-i-Khalq Association. Association’s president Sheikh Muhammad Waseem Khaliq, General Secretary Mahmood Akhtar Butt and others were present on the occasion. Begum Perveen lauded the gesture, saying Allah liked those helping the poor and orphans. She said everybody should try to help the needy.