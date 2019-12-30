Share:

KARACHI - The Democrats Panel won all seats — except the Presidency — in Karachi Press Club elections as there was a tie between Imtiaz Khan Faran of The Democrats and Ahmed Khan Malik of the United Panel in a dramatic way.

According to preliminary results, Faran won the Presidency slot with a lead of just three votes but after recount on the request of The United Panel and final results, there was a tie between the candidates as they both secured 579 votes each. The Election Commission withheld the results and asked both the panels to have a suitable solution till January 6 or else the commission would announce its verdict.

However all other seats for the office bearers as well as member governing body won by The Democrats’ candidates with heavy margin.

The Democrats’ Saeed Sarbazi, Raja Kamran, Arman Sabir and Saqib Sagheer have been elected as Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary and Join Secretary, respectively.

Members of governing body included Abdul Waheed Rajpar, Zain Ali, Bina Qayyum, Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Ateeq ur Rehman, Liaquat Mughal and Syed Lashari.