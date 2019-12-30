Share:

KARACHI - On the directives of the Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department achieved a major breakthrough.

A team from the Excise Department of Karachi, led by AETOs Wasim Khuwaja and Fawad Shah searched a suspect Murad Khan near Dalamin Mall. During the search, two bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from the possession of accused Murad Khan.

Later on the suspect’s lead, as many as 88 bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from his residence at Hub River Road. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile in a statement issued here on Sunday, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, and Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui extended their congratulation to the team of successful operation and expressed their hope that they would continue their efforts against drug dealers in the future as well.