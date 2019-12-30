Share:

The ongoing gas crisis in Sindh has continued to irk domestic consumers as they are facing shortage due to drop in the temperature.

The people are facing extremely low gas pressure, creating difficulties in cooking food and performing other related operations. Several industrial units and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations have also been deprived of gas supply.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) had decided to launch crackdown on the consumers using gas compressors.

Regional Manager SNGPL Javed Khan said there is no shortage of gas, however, there is dire need to take measures to stop illegal practices.

He said residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow that is too dangerous.

On Dec. 22, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Sialkot, stated that the government had directed the relevant authorities to ensure gas supply to households even if it means curbing the supply to CNG stations.

She maintained that there are false claims being perpetuated regarding the hike in gas prices.

"The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is merely a regulator which, keeping in mind ground realities, forwards its input to the government. She stated that a continuous wave of winter has gripped the country which is why there has been an increase in the demand for gas.

"Keeping this in mind, there has been a 12 per cent increase in gas pressure while overall utilisation has increased by almost 2.5% as compared to last year."