Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research cooperation.

KFUEIT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir told journalists here on Sunday that purpose of the MoU is to ensure exchange of faculty and staff and conduct joint research projects and seminars. He said that the GCU will assist KFUEIT in the establishment of incubation and entrepreneurship centres, strengthening of students societies and sharing of material and data for research and creation of quality scientific publication.

He said that the institutions will also explore other potential areas for mutual benefit and interest. In this regard a letter of intent was signed on December 27, 22019 at GCU Lahore by Vice Chancellors of both the universities.

To a question as to how this MoU will benefit KFUEIT, Dr Tahir said that this collaboration will help significantly the deprived region of South Punjab in general and Rahim Yar Khan in particular, with modern technical education.

With this agreement, both the universities will enter into new era of collaboration and growth, he added. Dr Tahir aims to further strengthen the level of collaboration and exchange with local and international universities of repute.