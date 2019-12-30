Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has so far authorized release of Rs299.87 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion. Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs135.176 billion for federal ministries, Rs102.55 billion for corporations and Rs 21.7 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, the government released Rs26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs32.5 billion during the year 2019-20. An amount of Rs 39.15 billion has also been released for the blocks managed by finance division under the government's 10 years development programme. Similarly for Higher Education Commission, the government released an amount of Rs14.2 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs150.73 billion were released.