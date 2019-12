Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM): Hayley Williams is releasing new solo music next year.

The 31-year-old Paramore singer took to Twitter on her birthday on Friday (27.12.19) to thank fans for their birthday wishes and to announce that she has a special solo project coming in 2020, with a teaser to come in January.

Hayley wrote: ‘’Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.