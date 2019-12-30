Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members for hearing on December 31.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minalla will conduct hearing of three petitions filed by two lawmakers including Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema and a lawyer Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon and issued aforementioned directions.

Previously, the IHC bench noted in its order, “This Court is confident that every elected representative, particularly the leaders of the House and opposition will restore people’s confidence in the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) by recommending the most eligible persons for being appointed to the Election Commission of Pakistan as its members and the Chief Election Commissioner without the intervention of this Court. This Court has no reason to doubt that the elected representatives in the Parliament will not allow the Election Commission of Pakistan, one of the most important constitutional forums, to become dysfunctional.”