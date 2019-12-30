Share:

All young people should bear the responsibility for going through military or community service. In this age, it is very important for the young generation to be involved in such services as it develops a sense of nationalism within them, makes them realise that they have to do something for their country and everyone living in it.

At the same time, military service trains and helps the young people to develop qualities of discipline within them. It makes these young minds serious about life, and a sense of responsibility is born within these minds. It also assists them in strengthening their bodies from a young age. In a world, where crime and violence are common, going through military service will enable them to defend themselves against any perceived threat. This would not only keep them secure but would also make the society and the people around them safe.

Furthermore, military service can promote national unity in many ways. First, it allows young people to learn and train together, creating that shared experience of having served in the military. Then there is also that general understanding of what life in the army is like, what is required of the job, and what has to be done to protect the country. Young people can understand and develop an appreciation for the sacrifices that people in the military made for their country. And all of these can bring people together, especially when dealing with a cultural or political threat from other nations.

With young people preferred to go through military service, the public will be more aware and watchful of the government’s decision, especially in terms of national security and the like. With training and understanding the military structure, young people will seek to understand more about the threats that face their country and will seek a greater voice on how their government approaches problems. It makes people understand the dangers faced by the military, especially the soldiers who work day and night and risk their lives. This brings respect in the eyes of the young generation and makes them feel that they also have to play a part in serving their country. It deepens the love for their country.

On the other hand, community service makes these young people understand the hardships and sufferings faced the lesser privileged people. Community service makes the young generation realise that they must also do something for these people. A sense of humility arises within the young mind. It also develops unfettered love for the community. It enables young people to think about how they can contribute to ease the hardships and problems of the suffering people. They realise that even in their professional lives and careers, they must do something to help the community.

What’s more, volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together. Volunteering allows them to connect to their community and make it a better place. Even helping out with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals, and organisations in need. And volunteering is a two-way street: It can benefit them and their family as much as the cause that they choose to help. Dedicating their time as a volunteer also helps them make new friends, expand their network, and boost your social skills. While some people are naturally outgoing, others are shy and have a hard time meeting new people.

Volunteering allows practising and developing social skills since the youngsters are meeting regularly with a group of people with common interests. Once they have momentum, it’s easier to branch out and make more friends and contacts. Just because volunteer work is unpaid does not mean the skills learned are basic. Many volunteering opportunities provide extensive training. For example, you could become an experienced crisis counsellor while volunteering for a women’s shelter or a knowledgeable art historian while donating time as a museum docent. Going through a period of community service helps the young people understand the hardships that exist within the country and the sufferings of the unprivileged people.

Military service and community service both instil feelings of nationalism and love for the country within young minds and contribute to their upbringing which is why I think that all young people should bear the responsibility of going through a period of military and communal service.

Hassan Ali

The writer is a student at Aitchison College.