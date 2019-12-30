Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is considering a case to remove Islamabad Mayor Ansr Shaikh, who is known for his close association with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

An official source, on condition of anonymity, confided to The Nation that if decided the Mayor might be suspended as per the legal options available under the Local Government Commission Act 2015 for his misuse of authority. Of late, the federal cabinet has approved the constitution of a commission in this regard.

Under the law, the government on the recommendation of the commission could suspend a mayor for a maximum period of 90 days for fair conduct of inquiry under sub-section (1), or for preventing the mayor from continuing with any unlawful activity during the pendency of the inquiry.

However, on an inquiry under sub-section (I) in the Local Government Act 2015, if the mayor is found guilty of misconduct, the commission shall recommend to the government any appropriate action including removal of the mayor.

However, when this correspondent contacted Ali Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA, to have his comment on the issue, he made no reply to any of the calls or messages dropped in his cell phone.

While on the other hand, a senior government official on condition of anonymity said that the government might remove or suspend the mayor of Islamabad for his alleged misuse of authority and misconduct.

He revealed that the mayor Islamabad has allegedly generated multiple bank accounts without approval of government, which includes an account in Bank of Punjab as well as an another account opened in the name of Deputy Director water supply. He said that these bank accounts are being operated including payments from time to time to the tune of about a billion rupees.

The mayor is facing a charge using official vehicles including without authorization by mayor office, the official revealed.

He further said that a sanitation contract was awarded by MCI in 2018 allegedly in violation of PPRA rules.

The official also said that the mayor has allegedly make frequent postings and transfers. Mayor has appointed a project employee as director administration, whose contract has expired but he is still working on the post.

The mayor has also posted a fire officer as director of municipal administration against his cadre, he also said. When The Nation contacted Mayor Islamabad Ansr Sheikh to have his comment about the allegations, he denied the same terming them false and baseless.

To a question about the constitution of the commission on the said issue, the mayor said that he didn’t think he would be suspended and stated that the commission was formulated as part of the Local Government Act 2015. “I don’t think so, formation of the commission is part of the Local govt act”, he said.

The MCI was formed after the local government elections in November 2015. Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz was nominated by the then ruling PML-N and elected the first mayor of Islamabad.

However, independent sources say that the MCI could not perform as per the expectations because neither the PML-N government nor the PTI regime has given him funds or power to run the corporation.

The MCI and CDA have also been at loggerheads with each other over several matters, including the devolution of some CDA departments to the MCI. Amid a growing dispute between the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the federal cabinet on December 24 had approved the formation of a Local Government Commission.