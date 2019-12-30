Share:

LAHORE - Terming President House a factory of ordinances, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called for amendments to NAB laws through the parliament.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Sunday, he accused the present regime of using institutions for gaining political mileage on the pattern of the PPP and the PML-N governments.

Giving details of the decisions taken by the JI Central Shoora, Siraj said that the three-day moot suggested taking all stakeholders on board while introducing reforms and making the top anti-graft body an impartial but powerful institution. He said the PTI government has practically rendered the parliament a non-existent entity. He lamented that democracy and democratic norms were never allowed to strengthen and stabilize in the past and now the Imran regime was doing the same.

“There is need of ending the concept of rule of the institutions,” he said, adding the wishes of the masses should be respected in the larger interest of the country. For achieving the said goal, he said, a powerful, impartial and vibrant election commission was a must. All the political parties should be consulted while introducing election reforms and empowering the top poll body, he added.

He said the government failed on diplomatic front due flawed foreign policy. He said that it was a pity that Islamabad had given a cold shoulder to Malaysia and Turkey, the two countries who overwhelmingly supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue. He said the held territory was burning and millions of people had become virtually prisoners of Indian forces in IHK but international community was paying a deaf ear to their hue and cry. Islamabad, he added, also failed to practically support the Kashmir brethren in this testing time. He said millions of Muslims across India were denied their right of protest against citizenship laws. “The Modi government is using brute force for suppressing sane voices and bent upon Muslim genocide in the region,” he said. Expressing concern over the skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment, the JI chief said the government ill planned economic policies made the life of masses miserable.