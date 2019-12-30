Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University is observing its Youm-e-Jamia (University Day) on January 01, 2020 at 08:30am.

All the faculty members, employees and students would gather at the Silver Jubilee Gate to be a part of the procession which will enter the varsity with the recitation of Holy Quran by the team of Huffaz-e-Quran.

The activities of Youm-e-Jamia, which will start from Silver Jubilee Gate with the recitation of Holy Quran, will conclude in front of the New Administration Building where dignitaries will address the gathering.

Moreover, like previous year, the orientation classes for new entrants in all the departments are schedule on the same day at 11:00am.