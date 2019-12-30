Share:

Lives streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation's (PBC) news bulletins for “raising voice against continued atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir” was blocked by Facebook, reports Radio Pakistan on Monday.

Radio Pakistan's website shared a screenshot from May and July of this year showing a warning message from Facebook, which read that "your post goes against our Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisations."

The screenshots are evidence of the censorship that Facebook levies on Radio Pakistan. It was reported that the warning was given on posts that show Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a Kashmiri freedom fighter and a "mujahid commander Zakir Musa" in other instances.

In order to curb the censorship, Radio Pakistan claimed that "alternate arrangements on YouTube for live streaming for its viewers" were being made. They mentioned that it is important to highlight "the voice of the people of Occupied Kashmir, and expose Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations at every platform including social media."