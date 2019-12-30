Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints annexed the JS Bank-sponsored Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup after routing AOS Polo Team by 7-4 in the main final played here at the LP&CC on Sunday.

Mariano Regal was hero of the final as he cracked a classic quartet for Master Paints while his teammates Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi slammed in two and one goal respectively. From AOS, Raja Samiullah hammered a hat-trick and Raja Jalal Arslan contributed one.

Master Paints dominated the final right from the word go as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead in the first chukker. AOS fought back well in the second chukker as they also converted two back-to-back goals to square the things at 2-all. Master Paints changed their game plan and launched a series of attacks on AOS goal, which helped them bang in a brace to take back 4-2 lead.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted one goal each to make it 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, AOS struck one more goal to reduce the margin to 5-4. It was everyone’s match as both the teams were fighting hard for scoring more goals but Master Paints played better polo and smashed in two more goals to win the final by 7-4.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 9-7. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Hissam Ali Hyder were stars of the day for Diamond Paints as they fired in fabulous four goals each while Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a quartet while Ahmed Bilal Riaz hit one.

Mrs Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. The prominent among other guests were JS Bank Business Head Syed Imtiaz Bukhari, Unit Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Kashif Butt, Brig (R) Badar-uz-Zaman, son of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman, daughter Areeba Magsi, Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, Maj (R) Ali Taimoor, members and their families.