ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan embassy in Kabul yesterday announced to resume its full consular services from Sunday after a gap of nearly two months. The embassy made this announcement over Twitter saying: “@PakEmbKabul is happy to announce that it would be resuming its full consular services with effect from Sunday, 29 December, 2019”. The embassy had suspended the services on November 4, citing concerns about safety and security of its staff after harassment of some Pakistani embassy personnel in Kabul and its sub-missions where embassy vehicles were hit by motorcycles.

Afghanistan intelligence service’s officials had been harassing, and using abusive language with the Pakistani diplomats. However, a few days after suspending the consular operations, the embassy started issuing health visas as the closure had created problems for a large number of Afghans who needed to visit Pakistan for medical treatment.

Many Afghans visit Pakistan for education and business activities too. Moreover, the Afghan authorities also announced reopening of their Peshawar consulate that also remained closed for nearly three months. Later, Pakistan took up the matter with the Afghanistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs that assured Pakistan that it would sort out the issue. The Foreign Office had also summoned the Afghan chargé d’affaires to convey serious concerns over the safety and security of embassy personnel in Kabul and its sub-missions. In the light of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, the Chargé d’Affaires was reminded about the responsibility of the Afghan government to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the mission.