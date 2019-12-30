Share:

ISLAMABAD - Knitwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year grew by 8.69 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, 2019 about 51,240 thousand dozen knitwear worth $1.320 billion were exported as compared the exports of 48,315 thousand dozen valuing $1.215 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, readymade garments exports from the country during the period under review also grew by 13.19% as country fetched $1.156 billion by exporting about 26,181 thousand dozen of readymade garments as compared the exports of 19,225 thousand dozen valuing $1.021 billion of same period of last year. During the period under review, textile group exports from the country increased by 4.68% as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year as textile products worth over $5.763 billion were exported as compared to exports of $5.506 billion of same period of last year. Meanwhile, on month on month basis, textile exports from the country also grew by 7.03% in November, 2019 as it was recoded at $1.177 billion as against the exports of $1.099 billion of same month of last year.However, it was down by 3.10 % as compared with the month of October, 2019 as textile products worth $1.214 billion exported in previous month, the data reveled.