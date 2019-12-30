Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan was a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.

The prime minister said this in a comment on his Twitter handle while retweeting an article titled “9 of Pakistan’s most breathtaking natural wonders” published by Wanderlust, a British Travel magazine.

According to its website, Wanderlust is the UK’s leading independent travel magazine, delivering inspiration and advice to the travellers seeking unique and enriching travel experiences which covers destinations near and far and combines in-depth practical information with breathtaking photography and award-winning editorial.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the country, the magazine says, “from magical Himalayan valleys to lunar landscapes of bubbling mud volcanoes, Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers a diversity of extraordinary natural beauty without the crowds...”

Among the natural wonders of Pakistan, the magazine enlisted Baltoro Glacier, Neelum Vallley, Hingol National Park, Trango Towers, Deosai Plains, Thar Desert, Saiful Muluk, Hunza Valley and Attabad Lake.

The article is followed by links to another three articles including “13 of the best things you must do in Pakistan,” “Pakistan’s 7 most beautiful mosques” and “4 experiences that will make you fall in love with Pakistan” published by the same magazine in the recent past depicting Pakistan’s culture, traditions and heritage.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism on Dec 5, Prime Minister Khan had said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape.

“We must strive to capitalize this potential through expediting the infrastructure development, provision of services and facilitation,” he had stressed, adding Pakistan has diverse and rich tourism potential in terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and religious tourism.

Highlighting the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister had directed that all the forms of tourism in the country must be focused simultaneously.

He said that the government rest houses have been built on tax payers money; these properties should be a source of income instead of lying useless.

In another tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to set up temporary shelters for the down and out people in this extreme cold weather, who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

The prime minister said that given the extremely cold weather conditions, he had asked the chief ministers of Punjab and KP to ensure that no person was left out without shelter. “Their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs,” the prime minister directed. The establishment of Panagahs was one of the foremost projects executed by the PTI government soon after it came to power after the prime minister directed to establish shelter houses in the federal capital and different cities of Punjab and KP.

The Punjab government had already established Panagahs on five locations in Lahore including Railway Station, Thokar Niaz Baig, Badami Bagh, Data Darbar and Lorry Adda with two more being in the pipeline.

The Punjab government has decided to build shelter homes in 36 districts to accommodate the needy and homeless people.

Similarly, the KP government was also providing roof and food to the homeless people in different cities, besides the federal government that had also established a couple of such facilities in the capital city.