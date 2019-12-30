Share:

Pakistan has witnessed a nearly 31 percent reduction in terror and counter-terror related fatalities in 2019, a research center said in its annual report on Monday.

The data released by the Islamabad-based think tank Center for Research and Security Studies said only two militant outfits Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan splinter groups and the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for 12 and one attacks respectively.

A 30.71-percent drop in fatalities was observed in 2019 (from 980 in 2018 to 679 in 2019), according to the report.

Although southwestern Balochistan province remains the most affected of militancy and insurgency, the largest drop of 44.2 percent in fatalities was observed in the province, the report said.

This is followed by the tribal districts with 39 percent, southern Sindh province 19 percent and eastern Punjab province 11.8 percent and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province 5.13 percent.

According to the report, suicide-attacks also declined significantly this year, dropping from 26 in 2018 to nine this year. These attacks also resulted in the loss of life of 295 individuals in 2018, but dropped to 56 persons in 2019.

Although civilians were the most terrorism-affected group, the overall civilian fatalities declined by about 36 percent. The government and security officials' fatalities dropped by 19 percent.

In 2019, no drone attack was reported as compared to four drone attacks in last year resulting in death of 13 militants. This is quite significant, as this marks the first year since 2004 that there have been no drone strikes (as of Dec. 30, 2019), the report said.

One of the causes in bringing militancy under control was the apprehension of the outlaws belonging to various banned outfits during this year, according to the report.