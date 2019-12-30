Share:

MELBOURNE - Australia quick Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Test series against New Zealand. Siddle, 35, told his teammates of his decision ahead of day four of the Melbourne Test on Sunday. While he had been in the squad for the Test series, he did not make the XI and was released to play in the Big Bash League last week. Thus, the Oval Test against England in the 2019 Ashes, which he helped Australia retain, was his last. Siddle retires as one of Australia's red-ball greats, with 221 wickets in 67 Tests at an average of 30.66. Overall, he claimed 241 scalps in 89 international appearances across formats. Justin Langer, the Australia head coach, described Siddle as a perfect team player. "He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer," he said. "He is everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket.