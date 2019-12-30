Share:

The death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck parts of the Philippines last week on Christmas has risen to 41, according to official media.

At least 28 people were also injured while 12 others are reportedly missing in the wake of the storm's landfall, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported on Sunday.

The deaths were reported from several locales, including the Mimaropa region and the Capiz, Iloilo, and Leyte provinces.

According to the agency, Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, caused huge devastation in central regions of the country, affecting nearly 400,000 families and damaging some 266,000 houses.

Authorities have evacuated at least 10,000 people to safe areas, the agency added.