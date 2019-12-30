Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Jehad against corruption continues with full force.

In a series of tweets, she said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is supposed to carry out action against mega corruption scandals and it would do its job with reinforced commitment.

She said that action would definitely be taken against those government employees who have secured personal interests through procedural flaws or departmental lacunas.

She said that public office holders, who have increased their assets manifold, misusing authorities would not be spared of action.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under National Accountability Bureau

Amendment Ordinance, honest public office holders would be able to make decisions in public interest fearlessly to perform their Constitutional responsibilities.

She regretted that Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz spokespersons, who frequently spoke against NAB, are doing politics on NAB Amendment Ordinance.

She said that even the strong opponents of Imran Khan have failed and would fail to level allegation of corruption against him.

She said that Imran Khan has no fear of accountability as the country’s apex court has declared him truthful and righteous.