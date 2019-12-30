Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend the 50th anniversary of World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21-24.

According to official sources, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will accompany him.

On the sidelines of the event, the Prime Minister will also meet dignitaries to invite foreign investors to avail investment opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

In July this year, WEF President Broge Brende had visited Pakistan and met the Prime Minister and had extended him invitation to attend the 50th anniversary of World Economic Forum.

During their meeting held at the Prime Minister Office, the prime minister had also announced the establishment of the National Accelerator on Closing the Skills Gap in Pakistan, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) serving as its national secretariat.

The WEF president was accompanied by Andrew Ghazalia, South Asia Lead World Economic Forum; Jawad Khan, CEO Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF); Shazia Syed, MD Unilever Pakistan and Mohammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO Habib Bank Ltd.

The National Skills Development Accelerator will be led and guided by a team of co-chairs from the public and private sectors.