FAISALABAD - Chairman Faisalabad Industrial State Development and Management Company (FIDMC), Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) on January 03.

He said this ultra modern city is being set up under CPEC special priority project, which will play a vital role in promoting economic and investment related activities. He said that trade and investment are important pillars of foreign policy of the incumbent government. The government is evolving the best economic policies under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that special focus is being placed on economic growth in the country.