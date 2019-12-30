Share:

A religious teacher at a seminary was arrested on Sunday by Mansehra police in connection to rape of a minor boy in the district.

Qari Shamsuddin and four other alleged suspects, including his brother, were arrested, said the police. The police further reported that the rape was confirmed through a medical examination of the victim which also showed signs of the victim being subjected to torture.

The report says that the victim had swollen eyes and wounds all over his elbows.

However, the seminary administration under which Shamsuddin has worked, denys the allegations awarded to their faculty member. They insist that a student named Shamsuddin - also the name of the prime suspect - has been having fighting with the victim.

Local authorities in Mansehra have sealed the seminary after the incident took place.