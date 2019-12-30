Share:

HAFIZABAD - Sports and other healthy recreational facilities are imperative for physical and mental growth of the youth and that’s why the Punjab government has been laying great stress on the holding of sports competition among the youth to encourage them and brighten their talents.

PTI leader and former MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said here while addressing the winners and runners-up teams of Quaid-i-Azam Day Kabaddi Match held here in the Hanif Muhammad Stadium here on Sunday.

Quaid-i-Azam Kabaddi “A Team” won the match after tough contest by one point defeating Quaid-i-Azam Green Team.

Chief guest Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti appreciated the district administration particularly District Sports Officer Malik Ghulam Murtaza for arranging different sports competitions to provide the youth with opportunities to brighten their talents. The chief guest rewarded Rs10,000 each to the winners and runners-up teams and stressed upon the administration to continue to hold such sports gala to save the younger generation from leading astray.

POLICE OFFICER HONOURED

Ahad Hussain Tarar SHO Pindi Bhattian Saddr was adjudged best crime fighter across Gujranwala region and was awarded cash prize and commendation certificate to him by the Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastghir at a simple but impressive ceremony held in Lahore recently.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS ROLE LAUDED

Private schools have been playing important role in the promotion of education, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Arshad Cheema said here while administering oath of office to the newly elected office-bearers of Private Schools Association Hafizabad for the current year.

He said that their efforts would go a long way to lead their students to become responsible citizens for playing their vital role in the progress and prosperity of the nation. He further stressed upon the newly elected office-bearers to emphasis on character buildings of their students.

Patron of the Association Abdul Razzaq and newly elected president of the association Hafiz Muhammad Shahid and General Secretary Rana Muhammad Aslam assured the chief guest that they would continue their efforts in eliminating ignorance.

LOW GAS PRESSURE STIRS PROTEST

The local housewives have protested against the unscheduled loadshedding of Sui gas and absolutely low pressure of gas for the past two weeks.

Since the start of biting cold weather, the departed has started either loadshedding of teh Sui gas or provide gas supply with a low pressure, which caused hardships and inconvenience to people, especially housewives.

Different localities of the city have been hit hard by the low gas pressure and people are compelled to use LPG cylinders. They have called upon the SNGPL authorities to take pity on the citizens and ensure uninterrupted supply to relieve them from further hardships.

TO POS ARRESTED

The Hafizabad police have rounded up ten notorious proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in connection with murder, attempting to murder, dacoity and robbery cases since long.

Those arrested included Amjad alias Amjad Chaudhary, Mumtaz, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Asghar, Ali Faraz, Faqeer Muhammad and Fida Hussain.