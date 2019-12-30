Share:

LAHORE (PR): A week-long special programmes and cultural activities were specifically designed here in connection with the celebrations of birth anniversary of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at University of Management and Technology (UMT). The events highlighted the different aspects of personality of the father of the nation and in order to make the youth aware of Quaid’s historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and about his vision and Pakistan’s ideology. President UMT/Sitara Hilal Foundation (SHF), Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam, DG UMT Abid HK Shirwani and Zahid Warraich Director SHF inaugurated the event by cutting the cake. National poems and songs, speech among students of different departments have been arranged.