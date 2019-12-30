Share:

LAHORE - Maintaining that the United Nations, OIC, Arab League and other world organisations have failed to help the oppressed Kashmiri people get their rights, an Ulema convention held here on Sunday urged the religious leaders to mobilise people to get their rights from the Indian government. The participants warned that the nation and the armed forces would strongly retaliate in case India tried to go for any misadventure on the LoC. They believed that the fire lit by India would engulf it. Qari Zawwar Bahadur, Mufti Muhammad Suleman Qadri, Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Nadeem, Rashid Ahmed Rizvi, Maulana Abdur Rehman Jami were prominent among the convention participants.