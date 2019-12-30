Share:

A six-storey building located in Karachi's Ranchor Lane sector collapsed on Monday. No loss of life has been reported due to the building being evacuated in time.

Consisting of 24 flats and some warehouses, the building was 12 years old. After cracks had started to appear early Monday morning, the building was evacuated immediately.

Officials present at the site believe that the collapse was due to the use of substandard material in construction.

Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and has asked for a report from Karachi Commissioner and Sindh Building Control Authority.