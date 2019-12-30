Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has decided to issue domicile to public sector students at their schools.

An accord was signed in that regard between the local administration and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told this news agency.

“This will not only reduce the workload of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office but would also facilitate the students in getting their documents inside the school,” he added.

The teachers or their parents did not have to come to the office to get their domiciles, he said, adding that the teachers would be authorized to accept all documents and deliver domicile within the school.

“As part of our citizen outreach programme we have accomplished another milestone in providing governance at doorstep,” Shafqaat said.