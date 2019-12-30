Share:

SARGODHA - All sugar mills across Sargodha division have stopped receiving sugarcane from farmers, which infuriated the sugarcane growers and cultivators have threatened mass protest if the millers do not resuming receiving sugarcane. Hundreds of farmers have expressed annoyance over the sugar millers decision and warned they would be forced to stage protests in front of sugar mills if the mills owners do not withdraw their decision. Sources told that sugar mills situated in Shahpur, Joherabad, Bhalwal, Farooka and Sialmore stopped their work and halted receiving sugarcane from farmers while farmers were also asked not to bring any sugarcane supply towards the sugar mills on Sunday.