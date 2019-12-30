Share:

SARGODHA - A teenage girl along with her minor brother was suffocated to death while asleep in their house in Services Colony in the remit of Satellite Town Police the other night.

According to the police and rescuers, both 16-year-old Masooma and her three-year-old younger brother Hazaifa fell asleep, forgetting to turn off the gas heater in the room. Due to lack of ventilation, the room filled with gas as a result of which the girl and her minor brother died to suffocation. In the morning, the family found both of them died. The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.