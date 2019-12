Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Car Lifting (ACL) Cell has arrested three car lifters from North Nazim Abad during an operation.

The car lifters arrested during operation by ACL Cell are Asif Lashari, Abdul Qadir Chandio and Asghar Ansari. 3 cars, 2 pistols and one mobile phone have been recovered from the accused. The cell said 14 cases had already been registered against these arrested car lifters in different police stations. The investigation was underway.