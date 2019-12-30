Share:

SIALKOT - A youth was killed when a pistol went off while recording a video for TikTok video in Kharotta Syedaan area here on Sunday.

Reportedly, three friends Ammar Haider, Muslim and Zohaib, having their ages between 14 to 17 years, were making a TikTok video in a room when a pistol suddenly went off. The bullet hit Ammar Haider, a first year student, in belly, killing him on the spot.

His two friends Muslim and Zohaib told the police first the deceased made their video clip with pistol when he capturing his video, the pistol. They termed it an accidental death not a murder.

But, the slain youth Ammar Haider’s family said that it was a pre-planned murder, as his friends shot dead their beloved son. The Kotli Loharaan Police have arrested both of the accused friends.

Local senior police officials said that police have launched investigation to determine whether or not it an accidental death. The police have registered a case. Police shifted dead body to a local hospital for

autopsy.